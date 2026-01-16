Pamela Anderson felt ‘yucky’ sitting close to ‘Pam & Tommy’ producer Seth Rogen at Golden Globes

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson has said she felt “yucky” after being seated close to Seth Rogen at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The former “Baywatch” star said she felt “pissed off” about Rogen’s involvement in “Pam & Tommy,” the scripted Hulu series about a “very terrible time” in her life.

Rogen was an executive producer on the eight-part show, which first aired in 2022. The show, in which he also stars, tells the story of the scandal surrounding the videotape that Anderson and her former husband Tommy Lee made on honeymoon and that was leaked without their permission.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Anderson said: “Seth Rogen, he did that (show) without talking to me — you know, ‘Pam & Tommy.’

“How can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life? … Like, I’m a living, breathing human being over here, hello!”

She told Cohen she left after presenting an award at the Golden Globes and went home to bed instead of staying for the rest of the evening.

“He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close,” she said of Rogen, who in the series played Rand Gauthier, the workman who stole the sexually explicit video and leaked it for profit.

“I felt a little bit weird about it … I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down.

“It just felt a little yucky,” she added. “Eventually, hopefully, he (Seth Rogen) will … Maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters.

Asked by Cohen how she responded to seeing Rogen at the Globes, Anderson replied: “I didn’t make a beeline for him but in my mind I did. I really told him how I felt.”

She said that she thought Rogen had “to have an inkling” of how she was feeling, then added: “Some of these things have been very lucrative for people so then I think that just goes out the window.”

She added: “I don’t dwell on it but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time in my life and make entertainment… and you know… people were nominated for Emmys and all sorts of stuff.”

CNN has reached out to Seth Rogen’s representatives for comment.

“Pam & Tommy” earned 10 Emmy nominations upon its release, including for Rogen, Lily James who played Anderson and Sebastian Stan who played Lee. It won the award for “outstanding period and/or character makeup.”

In a documentary released on Netflix a year after the show aired, “Pamela, a Love Story,” Anderson revealed how devastating having her and Lee’s intimate moments go public was to her career and their marriage, which ended in 1998.

Anderson has enjoyed something of a career reinvention of late. Her performance in Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl” led to a Golden Globe nomination.

She told Cohen that she considers her recent success “the best payback.”

“I’m being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

