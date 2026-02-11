James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, has died

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — James Van Der Beek, who rose to fame starring as Dawson Leery on the 1990s-era hit teen drama “Dawson’s Creek,” has died.

He was reportedly 48.

The news was confirmed via the actor’s verified Instagram on Wednesday, which posted, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

His manager Stuart Manashil wrote to CNN in an email requesting privacy for the family.

Van Der Beek announced in November 2024 that he was living stage 3 with colorectal cancer.

This is a developing story.

