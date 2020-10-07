Jackson antler arch turns pink for breast cancer awareness

Health

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - St. John’s Health and the St. John’s Health Foundation wrapped the southwest antler arch on the town square in pink lights to commemorate breast cancer awareness month.

“Although the pandemic prevents us from hosting a ‘Light the Town Pink’ event this year, we invite the public to take their photo under the arch, and post it on social media with the hashtag #gopinkjh,” St. John’s Health communications officer Karen Connelly said. “We want to remind people that all women, age 40 and up, should get a mammogram every year. St. John’s has enacted enhanced protocols to keep you safe in our care.”

For uninsured or underinsured patients, financial resources are available to help cover the cost of a mammogram and follow-up care if necessary. For information, please call 307-739-7544 or click here for information on the St. John’s Health Foundation Women’s Health Care Fund.

People who have completed or who are undergoing cancer treatment are eligible for free survivorship services, including yoga, physical and occupational therapy, and massage therapy, through a pilot program of the St. John’s Health Foundation. For more information, call the oncology social worker Lynnette Gaertner, MSW, at 307-739-6190 or click here.