Where the top US school districts stand with virtual vs. in-person learning

In the effort to balance health, jobs and quality education, the nation’s biggest school districts are divided on how to teach students this semester.

Of the 20 largest school districts:

— 9 are teaching entirely online.

— 8 offer fully in-person learning and a choice of fully online learning. (Several of these districts are in Florida, where the governor ordered schools to offer classroom learning.)

— 2 have a hybrid plan, with some virtual and some classroom instruction.

— 1 has a combination of plans, depending on the infection rates.

Here’s how each of those school districts are teaching, ranked by size:

— Elementary schools have a hybrid plan.

— Middle schools and high schools are all online.

— All instruction is online only.

— The superintendent said he wants all teachers to get vaccinated.

— All classes are currently online.

— Elementary school students are scheduled to return February 1, but the teachers’ union is pushing back.

— Families choose which type of learning they prefer, fully online or fully in-person.

— The fifth-largest district is expediting its plan to bring students back for in-person learning after a rise in student suicides.

— Families have a choice between fully online or fully in-person learning.

— Instruction can be fully in-person or fully online.

— Families choose between fully online or fully in-person learning.

— Families have a choice between fully online or fully in-person learning.

Parents have the choice of enrolling their children in the following:

— Brick and mortar: Students attend in-person classes five days a week on campus

— Distance learning: Students learn remotely from teachers

— Palm Beach virtual school: Students participate in a self-paced learning guided by virtual teachers

— All instruction is online due to coronavirus infection rates in the area.

— Instruction plans are based on each island’s infection rates.

— As of this month, various islands had in-person learning, at-home learning or a combination.

— Families choose between fully online or fully in-person learning.

— Instruction will be entirely online through mid-February.

— Teaching will be online only until small groups of students return for in-person instruction on March 15.

— Middle school and high school students have a hybrid plan.

— Fully in-person learning is available for elementary school students.

— All instruction is online.

— Kindergarten through eighth grades are scheduled to start classroom learning February 15.

— High school students are due to return to classrooms February 22.

— All instruction is online.

— The superintendent has said he hopes to bring students from kindergarten through second grade back to classrooms in February.

— All instruction is online.

— Employees are tentatively scheduled to start getting vaccinated February 1.

— “We will reassess our reopening plans in mid-February,” school district CEO Monica Goldson said.

— Families have a choice between fully in-person or fully online learning.