Flu rates are down

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The precautions we are taking because of the virus may be having a positive effect on influenza rates.

So far this year, only five people statewide have died from influenza, and none of them are in our area.

Compare that with last winter between October and May, the official flu season, where 58 people died in Idaho.

The winter before 101 people died.

Health officials say people wearing masks and taking COVID-19 precautions are helping reduce the spread of the flu.

"Usually this time of year is when influenza is peaking. Influenza has really been nonexistent to date this season," Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. "So we know that the precautions that people are taking for covid 19 prevention are helping to prevent other viruses from spreading in our community as well. That's sort of a side benefit."

The Centers for Disease Control is reminding us to stay vigilant and keep social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands regularly.

The official flu season ends in May.