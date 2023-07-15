Community meetings set to address opioid crisis

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In response to the opioid crisis in our community, the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a series of community meetings to help community members learn about the issue and how it is impacting our community.

Speakers will include representatives from the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health. There are two dates to choose from.

July 19 | Noon Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield, Pocatello

July 30 | 6 pm First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello

All members of the community are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a member of a host church to participate. The same information will be shared at each meeting, so choose the date that works for you and come learn more.