How to have a successful ‘Dry January’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a holiday season filled with parties and alcohol for some, many Americans are wanting to cleanse their body and participate in Dry January – A campaign to avoid alcohol consumption for the entire month.

New research from Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind Dry January, shows 30% of men and 26% of women want to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink this year.

Dry January has more benefits than just cleansing your body. It allows you to live a more complete life without alcohol and reevaluate one’s relationship with it.

But if you're an avid or even casual drinker, it can be a difficult transition.

Dr. Sarah Church, founder and executive director of Wholeview Wellness in New York City, says, "I think that some people find that... they have habits that they're used to; Having a drink at the end of the day to transition from work to home... So they have to find new ways of doing that, new ways of relaxing in the evening. And also they have to figure out new ways of socializing... There are now mocktail bars and other places to go, but they might want to do something like going for a run after work as opposed to going out for a drink with a friend or, you know, finding sort of just finding new ways of enjoying themselves."

If you are participating in Dry January and find yourself struggling, Dr. Church recommends having a support system or someone who will help hold you accountable.