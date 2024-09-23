MEGA Lung Exhibit comes to Eastern Idaho Public Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Public Health hosted the MEGA Lung Exhibit in their Idaho Falls office on Monday to celebrate World Lung Day.

The community was invited to come walk through the MEGA Lung inflatable display and learn about resources EIPH provides.

EIPH says harmful substances that damage lungs are more prevalent than one might think at first.

“718,217 pounds of toxic chemicals were released from U.S. tobacco production facilities in 2021,” said Truth Initiative. Truth Initiative says it's America's largest nonprofit public health organization committed to preventing youth and young adult nicotine addiction.

1 in 5 Idaho teens have tried a vape product, the Office of Drug Policy also released in 2024.

Eastern Idaho Public Health offers programs to prevent, control, and quit substance use. To learn more, click here.