Gov. Little issues executive order to safeguard Idaho’s federal forests

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little is taking steps to minimize wildfire risk through increased management of Idaho's federal forests.

Tuesday, the governor issued a new executive order, the "Make Forests Healthy Again Act," directing the Idaho Department of Lands to expand its partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to increase management activities and reduce fire risk in Idaho's federally managed national forests.

“For too long, millions of acres of national forests in Idaho have remained totally untouched, creating a tinderbox of fuel that threatens communities, air quality, and the environment," Governor Little said in a written statement highlighting the order. "The State of Idaho has led the country in standing up programs to help our federal partners increase the pace and scale of active management on federal ground."

Governor Little's action complements a March 1 executive order from President Donald Trump, aimed at revitalizing rural communities, cutting red tape to streamline timber production, and improving forest health.

According to a report by the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho had more than 1,400 wildfires in 2024, burning nearly 1 million acres.

Under the Biden administration, there were only two small areas in national forests in Idaho where IDL could assist the federal government with expediting on-the-ground management activities, writes Governor Little's office.

"The work we’ve done is making a difference. However, under the previous administration, we were limited in the extent we could help. That has changed under the Trump administration,” Governor Little said.

Little office says that with the Trump administration’s actions and the "Make Forests Healthy Again Act," millions more acres of national forests could be authorized for treatment to reduce fire risk and improve forest health.

Trump administration officials have expressed support for Governor Little’s executive order.

“I commend Governor Little for acting quickly to fix our national forest emergency. Americans rely on Idaho’s productive and abundant forests, and this executive order will go a long way towards strengthening the timber industry in the state and minimizing harmful pests, disease, and risk of fire,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins said

To track the progress on Idaho's collaboration with the federal government, click HERE.