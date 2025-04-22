The face of Idaho Falls golf swings into retirement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local golfing enthusiasts are saying goodbye to the man known as the face of Idaho Falls golf. After 46 years with the city of Idaho Falls, golf pro Tim Reinke is retiring.

The 65-year-old joined the city in 1979 before he was promoted to the head golf pro of Pinecrest Golf Course in 1984. He became the manager of golf operations for all 3 city courses in 2014.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper says Reinke has been the driving force in making Idaho Falls' golf courses the success they are today.

"He was one of the masterminds behind a significant management change over a decade ago that resulted in the City’s three courses emerging from what seemed like perennial red ink," said Casper. "But perhaps more importantly, Tim has helped teach and share his love of the game with countless generations over the years. He’s been a true steward of the sport—not just in our City, but in golf communities nationwide. He will be greatly missed, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Reinke’s last day at the City will be on April 30, with a retirement celebration on Friday, April 25, from 4 to 7 PM at the Pinecrest Golf Course.