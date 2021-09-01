Green Shakshuka With Basil and Toasted Pine Nuts

CNN - Health

Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN

This green shakshuka is a spin on the traditional tomato shakshuka. It features fresh spinach and basil leaves, poached eggs, and toasted pine nuts. Eggs are rich in protein, vitamin D, choline, antioxidants and several other nutrients. This one-skillet dish is a crowd-pleaser and the ideal brunch meal.

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil for pine nuts

1 medium onion, diced

4 medium garlic cloves, minced (about 1 ½ tablespoons, minced)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked or hot smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

9 cups (0.9 pound or 14.4 ounces) baby spinach leaves

1 1/2 cups fresh basil leaves, plus small leaves for serving

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons vegetable stock

6 large eggs

3 tablespoons pine nuts

Freshly ground black pepper

Feta, crumbled, for garnish

Special equipment: 12-inch skillet

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons oil. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, paprika and red pepper, and cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.

2. Add spinach, basil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook until spinach-basil mixture wilts, about 3 minutes. After mixture wilts, stir in lemon juice. Add stock and stir to combine.

3. Create 8 wells for the eggs. Crack 1 egg at a time over the skillet and place in an open well.

4. Cover skillet and cook until whites and yolks are set and egg yolks have risen or when desired doneness is reached, about 5 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, in a small pan over medium-low heat, add 1 teaspoon oil. Add pine nuts and toast until golden and fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Set aside.

6. Once eggs are cooked, top with toasted pine nuts, feta and small basil leaves. Add black pepper and salt to taste and serve.

Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women’s health.