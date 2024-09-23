Five Tufts University lacrosse players remain hospitalized after Navy SEAL-style workout

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Five men’s lacrosse players at Tufts University remain hospitalized after a voluntary, supervised 45-minute Navy SEAL-style workout left them with a dangerous condition called rhabdomyolysis, the university said.

The September 16 workout was instructed by a Tufts alumnus who is a “recent graduate of the BUD/S Navy SEAL training program,” which stands for Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, according to Patrick Collins, Executive Director of Media Relations for the university.

“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts,” Collins said, adding 12 students were diagnosed with the condition, with five still in the hospital.

Rhabdomyolysis rhabdo – a rare condition that can be life-threatening – happens when muscles break down, possibly even disintegrate, after a strenuous workout, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The broken-down muscle fibers can contain large amounts of elements such as potassium and phosphate that can be released into the bloodstream, causing complications with the kidneys, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“The most common symptoms are feeling like prolonged kind of muscle stiffness and discomfort and weakness,” Dr. Shruti Gupta told CNN affiliate WCVB in an interview while explaining more about the condition. “Usually we see these cases more in isolation and so it’s puzzling for it to happen in particularly … people who are athletes.”

Following the workout and hospitalizations, Tufts University has postponed team practice and appointed an external independent investigator to review what happened.

“We are unable to provide additional details until the investigation is complete,” Collins said.

