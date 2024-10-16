It’s not too late to try Sober October. A doctor explains why

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Even though the month is more than halfway over, is it too late to try Sober October?

Not according to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. I asked her about the benefits of cutting out — or just cutting back — on alcohol use. How much alcohol is considered too much, for men versus women? What are signs of problem drinking? And if people want to reduce their drinking, how can Sober October help?

Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: How much alcohol is considered too much, from a health perspective?

Dr. Leana Wen: There are three issues to consider when answering this question.

The first is how much a person is drinking on a regular basis. Adults of legal drinking age should not drink more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men, according to the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

These findings are based on research showing that the risk of health problems increases after these amounts. Higher amounts of alcohol consumed on a regular basis are associated with higher risks of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, several types of cancer and early death.

In the United States, about 178,000 people die from alcohol-related diseases each year. Alcohol-associated liver disease is the leading cause of liver transplants.

The second issue is whether the person engages in binge drinking. This behavioral pattern is defined, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more drinks on one occasion for men. People who binge drink are at higher risk for injuries such as car accidents, falls and drownings. In addition, a large amount of alcohol consumed at once stresses (people’s) organs more than if the drinks are spaced out over time.

READ MORE: Alcohol: Do you drink too much?

There is a third consideration, which is whether the individual has alcohol use disorder. This the most common substance use disorder in the US, with nearly 29 million adult Americans meeting the criteria for diagnosis.

There are several keys to diagnosing this condition. One of them is loss of control — for instance, someone who cannot stop drinking once they start or otherwise cannot control how and when they drink.

Another is having difficulties fulfilling work, parenting and other important obligations. Individuals may also experience physical symptoms when they stop drinking, such as nausea, sweating and restlessness.

CNN: How can Sober October help people?

Wen: One way is by prompting people to assess how much alcohol they are really drinking. Some individuals may be surprised by how much they are drinking over the course of a week. Others may be prompted to assess their relationship with alcohol and what are the circumstances under which they drink.

Do they drink when they are depressed, anxious and lonely? Are they experiencing shame or loss of control over how much alcohol they consume? Is alcohol use accompanied by other drugs? These are warning signs, and people should seek further help from their primary care provider.

CNN: Are there specific health benefits that come from cutting back alcohol for a month? Or do people need to commit to reducing alcohol use for years to see long-term effects?

Wen: Of course, it is better to reduce alcohol intake for a longer period than a month. There are some studies, though, that show even a short period without alcohol can have health benefits.

According to one study out of the United Kingdom, more than 6 in 10 people reported better sleep, and nearly half lost weight after a month without alcohol. According to another study, from the Netherlands, people who stopped drinking for just 28 days had a change in a blood test measuring liver inflammation. Other studies have found improvements in blood pressure and insulin sensitivity after a short period.

If people go back to drinking heavy amounts of alcohol after the month of abstinence, these health benefits will probably go away. But some people may find that they like how they feel when they have stopped or reduced drinking and decide to continue to drink less going forward.

CNN: If someone finds that they are unable to cut back on alcohol, despite wanting to, what should they do?

Wen: This is a warning sign that they could have alcohol use disorder. People should contact their primary care provider or mental health professional. There are effective treatments, including three medications approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, along with psychotherapy and community support groups.

CNN: Who should try Sober October? And who shouldn’t?

Wen: Anyone who drinks alcohol can try Sober October. They may find that they have a healthy relationship with alcohol. They may find that there is an issue they weren’t aware of before. They may also discover that they don’t have a problem, but they feel better after drinking less and are happy with the money they are saving on alcohol.

People who experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop drinking should seek medical assistance to help them quit. For these individuals, suddenly stopping could be dangerous.

CNN: What if someone doesn’t want to cut out alcohol completely? Is there any benefit to trying “Sober-ish” October?

Wen: Yes. Individuals can assess their relationship with alcohol by simply being more aware of how much, when and why they drink alcohol. And they don’t need to stop altogether, or for a whole month, to experience some health benefits.

Along those lines, they also don’t have to try this only in October. Campaigns like Sober October and Dry January help to introduce awareness of excessive alcohol use, but people interested in evaluating their alcohol intake can cut it out or cut it down any time of the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.