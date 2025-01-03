US Surgeon General sounds alarm about link between alcohol and cancer

By Ben Tinker, CNN

(CNN) — US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Friday issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory on Alcohol and Cancer Risk.

“This advisory highlights alcohol use as a leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, contributing to nearly 100,000 cancer cases and about 20,000 cancer deaths each year,” the advisory reads. “The more alcohol consumed, the greater the risk of cancer.”

“For certain cancers, like breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence shows that his risk may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day.”

A Surgeon General’s Advisory “is a public statement that calls the American people’s attention to an urgent public health issue and provides recommendations for how it should be addressed. Advisories are reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action.”

Previous topics of Surgeon General’s Advisories include youth mental health, health misinformation, addiction and substance misuse, and tobacco.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

