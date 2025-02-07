New York temporarily shuts down live bird markets in several counties after bird flu detected in poultry

By Carma Hassan, CNN

(CNN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is temporarily shutting down all live bird markets in New York City and Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties through February 14 after inspectors discovered seven cases of bird flu in poultry.

The cases were found over the past week at live bird markets in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx through routine inspections, Hochul said.

“For a week-long period, no poultry can be delivered to those live bird markets. Each uninfected market must sell down all inventory, undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection and then remain closed for at least five days. Each must then be inspected by our state Ag and Markets before they can reopen,” Hochul said at a news conference on Friday. “These are just simply measured, common-sense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately, to keep New Yorkers safe, which is always my top priority.”

The governor said this is a “proactive” move to safeguard public health and there is no immediate public health threat.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the state health department “is using all the tools at its disposal to monitor for avian influenza in human beings, and we’re prepared for widespread testing should the need arise.”

McDonald also urged people to get their seasonal flu shots, emphasizing that while it won’t protect from bird flu, “it may help us reduce the chance of someone getting infected with seasonal flu and avian flu at the same time. You don’t want the viruses together cause if they merge, that could create a resistant strain.”

There are no cases of bird flu in humans in New York, McDonald said.

This is a developing news story.