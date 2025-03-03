Top HHS spokesman resigns amid clashes with key RFK Jr. aide

By Meg Tirrell, CNN

(CNN) — A top spokesman for the US Department of Health and Human Services resigned abruptly Friday, according to his post on LinkedIn on Monday.

Thomas Corry, assistant secretary of public affairs, didn’t provide a reason in his post, but Politico reported Monday he quit after clashing with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his principal deputy chief of staff, Stefanie Spear, who served as press secretary for Kennedy’s presidential campaign. The conflicts included management of the agency amid the growing measles outbreak in Texas, Politico reported.

Sources told CNN that Spear appeared to run communications within HHS, frustrating Corry. They declined to be named for fear of retribution. An HHS spokesperson declined to comment. CNN hasn’t been able to reach Corry.

“I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately,” Corry said on LinkedIn. “To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.