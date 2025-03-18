Multistate measles outbreak climbs to 321 cases

By Neha Mukherjee, CNN

(CNN) — Three hundred and twenty-one cases have been reported in the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, states reported on Tuesday. This is 25 more confirmed cases since an update on Friday, when 296 cases were reported.

Texas has reported 279 outbreak-associated cases, New Mexico has reported 38 cases and Oklahoma had previously reported four cases.

Thirty-eight patients have been hospitalized, an increase of two over last week, when 36 hospitalizations had been reported in Texas and New Mexico. Ninety-five cases are among people ages 0 to 4 and 130 are among people ages 5 to 17. Cases have been identified in 11 Texas counties and two New Mexico counties.

In Texas, the bulk of cases, 191, are in Gaines County, where the outbreak was first identified. In New Mexico, most cases are in Lea County, which borders Gaines County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said last week that it had four measles cases in people with “exposure associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak” — two more than it had identified earlier in the week.

While most cases are in patients that were unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, six cases were found in people who said they have been vaccinated with at least one dose – two in Texas and four in New Mexico.

Last month, Texas announced the outbreak’s first death – a school-aged child who was not vaccinated and had no underlying conditions. Health officials in New Mexico are continuing to investigate the cause of death of an unvaccinated person who tested positive for measles. The Lea County resident had not sought out health care.

Texas and New Mexico are expected to provide another update on measles cases on Friday.

According to a CNN tally, there have been at least 353 cases reported in the US as of March 18. Less than a quarter into the year, this already surpasses the total number of US cases for all of last year.

In 2024, there were 285 total measles cases reported in the US, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is only the third year since measles was eliminated in the US in 2000 that an outbreak has led to more 200 cases. The others were 2014, when there was an outbreak tied to Disneyland, and 2019, when a nearly year-long outbreak in New York came within weeks of ending elimination status in the US

