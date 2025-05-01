Trump administration releases 400-page review of gender dysphoria treatment for youths but won’t say who wrote it

By Jen Christensen and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday released a 400-page review of treatment for gender dysphoria in children but did not disclose who authored or reviewed the report.

The report follows several actions by President Donald Trump’s administration to halt gender-affirming treatment of transgender children and adolescents and cancel research about the transgender community.

“Contributors to the review include medical doctors, medical ethicists, and a methodologist. Contributors represent a wide range of political viewpoints and were chosen for their commitment to scientific principles,” HHS said in a news release about the review, adding that contributors’ names are not initially being made public “in order to help maintain the integrity of this process.”

The agency said chapters of the report underwent peer review but did not specify who reviewed it. The agency also said it will undergo additional review “involving stakeholders with different perspectives” in the days ahead.

The document, which includes sections on evidence, ethical considerations, psychotherapy and “clinical realities,” focuses on treatment of gender dysphoria in youths, not adults. HHS said the review finds that science and evidence do not support “these drastic medical interventions for our nation’s youth.”

Major mainstream medical associations – including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Endocrine Society, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry – have affirmed the practice of gender-affirming care and agree that it’s clinically appropriate care that can provide lifesaving treatment for children and adults.

In January, Trump signed an executive order to end federal support for medical procedures aimed at altering sex or gender that involve surgical interventions or the use of puberty blockers or sex hormones in those under 19 years old. The Trump administration said it has cancelled $477 million in research and education grants that focused on the transgender community. Trump also issued an executive order in February titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” stating that the administration would halt federal funding to elementary, secondary and post-secondary institutions that permitted transgender girls or women to compete on girls or women’s teams.

A growing number of states have enacted laws or policies that limit the kind of care young people can get. As of March, 27 states have enacted restrictions, meaning about 40% of trans youth live in a state with limited gender-affirming health care options, according to KFF, a health policy organization.

Of the states with restrictions, 24 also impose legal or professional penalties on clinicians who provide minors with certain kinds of gender-affirming care. Most restrictions apply to medication and surgery rather than mental health care.

There have been shifts in care provided in other countries, too.

Last year, an extensive but controversial research review in the UK said the rationale for early puberty suppression was “unclear” and that any benefit for mental health was supported by “weak evidence.” The review – known as the Cass Review for Dr. Hilary Cass, the pediatrician who conducted it – and its methodology have come under sharp criticism from some scholars and practitioners. However, the report prompted policy changes, including banning prescriptions of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria in adolescents.

