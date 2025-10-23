The hamstring trap: Why stretching isn’t fixing your tight legs

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — Hamstring tightness is one of the most common complaints I hear from athletes, everyday exercisers and desk workers alike. No matter how much you may try to stretch, the tightness doesn’t go away.

And the reason may surprise you: In many cases, “tight” hamstrings aren’t caused by a lack of flexibility — the muscles are tensing in response to instability in other areas.

And until you address the root cause, all the hamstring stretching in the world won’t fix the stiffness.

In my work with professional athletes, I’ve found that tight hip flexors and weak glutes are most often the culprits, creating an imbalance between the front and back of the hips and a lack of pelvic stability. I rely on a few key exercises to address these issues and resolve hamstring tension — and these movements can make a difference for anyone.

Read on to learn how you can improve your hamstring health doing three targeted exercises three times a week.

Why your hamstrings feel short and tight when they’re not

Your hamstrings run down the back of your thighs, connecting your pelvis to your knees. They help you bend your knees and extend your hips, but they also play a vital role in helping keep your pelvis stable. If you have chronic hamstring tension, the problem usually is that they are being pulled into a lengthened, overworked position due to tightness in another muscle group: your hip flexors.

At the front of your hips, the hip flexors connect your thighs to your pelvis. They lift your legs toward your body in a movement called hip flexion. When you spend a lot of time sitting or doing repetitive activities that keep the hips flexed, such as biking and running, these are the muscles that become tight and short.

Tight hip flexors pull your pelvis forward into what’s known as an anterior tilt, forcing your hamstrings to brace to keep you upright.

Think of it this way: Because your hamstrings attach to your pelvis, a forward-tilting position puts your hamstrings on stretch even when you’re standing still.

How weak glutes increase hamstring tension

In addition to healthy hamstrings and hip flexors, strong glutes are crucial for pelvic stability. These muscles drive hip extension, the motion that powers you forward when you stand up, climb stairs or walk.

But because so much of modern life happens in front of us — sitting, driving, typing — these muscles often become underused and weak. That leaves the hamstrings and lower back to pick up the slack, creating even more tension and fatigue.

In other words, the tension you feel in your hamstrings isn’t the problem — it’s a symptom.

Start with the breath to alleviate tension

Stretching your hamstrings when they are already lengthened not only increases your risk of strain or tear, but it can also have the opposite effect — increasing tension because your nervous system senses instability.

Your muscles don’t operate in isolation; they take direction from your nervous system. When your body feels unstable, it creates tension as a form of protection.

Restoring a sense of stability starts with your breath. Deep, controlled breathing aligns your rib cage and pelvis so your core can stabilize your body, signaling to your nervous system that it’s safe to release tension.

That’s why any approach to relieving hamstring tension should begin with breath-driven stability — the foundation for the exercises that follow.

Do these exercises for healthy hamstrings

Important note: Before you start any new exercise program, consult with your doctor or physical therapist. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

Breathing bridge with hip lift

Begin on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, hip-distance apart, holding a foam yoga block or rolled towel between your knees. Inhale through your nose, feeling the expansion of your rib cage. Then exhale fully, feeling your ribs draw down and your core engage as you press into your heels, activating your glutes to lift your hips 3 or 4 inches. Avoid lifting too high and arching your back. Inhale, returning your hips to the floor. Exhale and repeat through five repetitions. Do three to five sets.

Why it works: Combining diaphragmatic breathing with gentle hip lifts builds muscular strength and balance, restores alignment, and helps release protective tension.

Three-way hip flexor release

Do all three positions on one side, then repeat the sequence on your other side.

Position 1: Start in a kneeling lunge with your left leg forward and right knee under your hip on a pad or folded towel. Curl your right toes under behind you and keep your torso upright, hands on hips. Exhale as you bring your ribs down and tuck your pelvis under, flattening your low back and curling your tailbone down until you feel a stretch at the front of your right hip. Raise your right arm overhead and side bend to the left to deepen the stretch. Take three slow, deep breaths, bringing your left ribs down with each exhale to increase the side bend.

Position 2: Move to a wider stance with external hip rotation by shifting your left leg out to the left about 4 to 6 inches. Externally rotate your right hip by spinning clockwise on your knee, moving your right foot to the left side of your body behind you. Repeat the pelvic tuck and side bend. Hold for three breaths.

Position 3: Keep the wide stance but internally rotate your right hip by spinning counterclockwise on your knee, moving your right foot out to the right side as far as you feel comfortable. Repeat the pelvic tuck and side bend. Hold for three breaths.

Why it works: Releasing your hip flexors helps return your pelvis to a neutral position so that your hamstrings are no longer being pulled taut from the front.

Single-leg deadlift

Stand tall holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in your left hand, with your weight on your right leg. Keeping your core engaged and a soft bend in your standing knee, hinge forward from your hips while lifting your left leg straight behind you. Your torso and lifted leg should move together like a seesaw as you push your hips back and maintain a neutral spine. Stop when you feel a stretch in your hamstring, then drive through the heel of your standing leg to return upright, squeezing your glute at the top. Do two to three sets of eight to 12 reps per side.

Modification: If you struggle with balance, keep the toes of your nonworking foot lightly touching the floor behind you for stability throughout the movement — just don’t put weight on the foot. You can also hold onto a wall or sturdy surface with your free hand until your balance improves.

Why it works: This controlled movement strengthens your hamstrings and glutes through an extended range of motion, building stability and strength in length. By training your nervous system to feel strong and supported as the muscles lengthen, you reduce the need for protective tension and improve functional mobility.

For best results, I recommend practicing these exercises in succession a few times per week.

If your hamstrings always feel tight, endless stretching won’t help. Focus instead on creating a stable foundation for your hamstrings to function. By restoring balance through hip-flexor release, glute strengthening and breath-driven core control, you can relieve tension, improve mobility and move more easily.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.