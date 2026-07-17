Shredded iceberg lettuce sold at Taco Bell linked to cyclospora outbreak



CNN

By Brenda Goodman, Deidre McPhillips, CNN

(CNN) — Shredded iceberg lettuce sold at some Taco Bell restaurants has been linked to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis in five states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration said.

“Do not eat shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia,” the CDC said in its investigation update.

Cases of the intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite are surging across the US, with nearly 7,000 cases confirmed or under investigation since May 1, according to data published Tuesday by the CDC. States have reported at least 141 hospitalizations.

The outbreak linked to the lettuce, however, is considered to be a regional one, centered in the Midwest. The CDC has identified at least 1,644 cases associated with the outbreak across the five affected states. The FDA says additional states may be added as the investigation continues.

CDC and FDA did not identify the lettuce supplier, but a source familiar with the investigation told CNN it was Taylor Farms. FDA said the lettuce was grown in Mexico, and it’s working with the supplier to “determine if potentially contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce remains on the market.” Taylor Farms did not respond to CNN’s request for comment Thursday.

The Michigan state health department has reported more than 4,300 cases of cyclospora during the outbreak investigation. Michigan said it has interviewed more than 1,000 people as part of its investigation and had previously reported that lettuce or salad greens may be a potential source for the outbreak.

The state health department said that it “cannot say with certainty that every illness is linked to the same source of exposure” but that the concentrated, sharp increase in cases “strongly suggests that the vast majority of these illnesses are associated with the same outbreak.” This would make it the largest cyclospora outbreak in the US on record.

“Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell has taken immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “The affected ingredient from our supplier is being indefinitely removed from our supply chain nationwide and will be replaced within 24 hours in select states.”

Cyclosporiasis is not usually spread directly from person to person. Instead, people can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Previous outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce, the CDC says.

People with cyclosporiasis may have symptoms that include watery diarrhea, cramping and bloating for weeks.

Federal health officials said there are multiple investigations underway, some tied to the large outbreak in the Midwest, some involving single states and some involving cases not yet tied to any cluster.

Taylor Farms supplies grocery stores and restaurants across the country, although it’s unclear exactly how many of its products and which locations may be affected.

Taylor Farms produce has also been linked with previous illness outbreaks, including E. coli cases tied to slivered onions in 2024 and cyclospora cases linked with lettuce in 2013.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.