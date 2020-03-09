Coronavirus-has-spring-breakers-rethinking-vacation-plans

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many of us with travel plans for spring break may be rethinking your trip.

Travel agents are reporting a rise in cancelations.

The owner of Celeste Travel, Celeste French, says making the tough decision to call off vacation plans might not be all that bad.

She says many of her clients who canceled have been offered waivers from airlines or cruises.

Most of these cancelations are from people who are older or have health issues.

After just getting back from her trip she says traveling can be safe if you know how to protect your self.

"I think it's okay to still travel. I just think you need to be smart about it. Don't go to places that are effective. They say that it doesn't help if you wear a mask but if somebody is sick they should be wearing a mask. After traveling through the airports the last few days, we were fine I felt fine."

If you're not afraid to travel, French says there are some incredible deals as companies slash prices.