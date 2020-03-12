BYU-Idaho moves academic courses online

Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Consistent with the CES guidelines issued Wednesday, Brigham Young University Idaho has canceled all campus face-to-face classes beginning March 13 through March 17.

Face-to-face classes will resume March 18 via remote instruction.

Some classes cannot reasonably meet remotely, such as lab courses or performance-based courses, so instructors will communicate specific instructions regarding these classes.

Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Students have the choice to remain in the Rexburg area or return home for the balance of this semester. For students who choose to stay, campus services, small-group activities and approved student housing will continue to be available.

As of Thursday afternoon, BYU-Idaho Media Relations Manager Brett Crandall said commencement has not been canceled.

