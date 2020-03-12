Rocky Mountain Power will not disconnect customers during emergency response to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Rocky Mountain Power is temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections for customers to support the state of emergency response to the COVID-19 virus.

With many in our communities potentially needing to self-isolate or work from home, the company understands the importance of uninterrupted electric service.

The company will continue to evaluate other ways to support our customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency.

Rocky Mountain Power wants you to know they are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electrical service and help any customers who are having difficulty paying their electrical bills.

Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions. We will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support all our customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho throughout this event.