How COVID-19 impacts The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Consistent with the direction provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to temporarily postpone large public gatherings in areas challenged by the COVID-19 virus, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has canceled several concerts and made changes to its public broadcasts and rehearsals.
Choir followers will still be able to watch and listen to Music & the Spoken Word broadcasts, but not attend in person. The scheduled Messiah concert on Easter weekend by the Choir and Orchestra will not be live, but fans can still enjoy this world-famous oratorio via an internet stream and satellite broadcast. The spring concert by the Chorale and Orchestra is canceled.
Temporary Changes Include:
- Music & the Spoken Word Broadcasts Not Open to the Public: Beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020, broadcasts will not be open to the public. As is the case when the Choir and Orchestra are on tour, previously recorded programs will be broadcast.
- Spring Chorale and Orchestra Concert, March 20-21, 2020 Cancelled: The public spring concert by the Orchestra at Temple Square and Temple Square Chorale has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
- Choir and Orchestra Concert of Handel’s Messiah Cancelled; Stream Still Airs: The live event scheduled in the Tabernacle on Friday and Saturday, April 10-11 has been canceled. However, the previously-recorded 2018 Messiah concert by the Choir and Orchestra with worldclass soloists will be streamed over the internet and broadcast over the Church satellite system on April 10 and 11 as previously scheduled. This will permit a performance of this beloved oratorio—an Easter tradition for so many—to be available in homes and areas where public events can still be held. More information to come on tabchoir.org/Messiah. It is anticipated that the biennial tradition of Handel’s Messiah performances by the Choir and Orchestra and guest soloists will resume at Eastertime in 2021.
- Weekly Choir Rehearsals Not Open to the Public: The Thursday Choir rehearsals in the Tabernacle are temporarily closed to the public.
- Weekly Bells Rehearsals Not Open to the Public: The Wednesday Bells rehearsals in the Tabernacle are temporarily closed to the public.
- Daily Organ Recitals Suspended: The daily organ recitals in the Tabernacle will be temporarily suspended beginning on Sunday, March 15th until further notice.
