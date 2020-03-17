Anonymous donation received after ‘Bright Star’ canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) – In the face of many event closures, the Idaho State University School of Performing Arts had some positive news to report: an “anonymous loyal theatre supporter” has donated $10,000 to make up for the monetary loss from the cancelation of the musical “Bright Star.”

“The anonymous donor wants ISU theatre students to know that ‘the community values them and what they do is important,’” said Meg Stover, School of Performing Arts business and promotion manager,

In line with ISU’s announced cancellation policy, other School of Performing Arts events scheduled this spring have been canceled. Those include the production of “The Wolves,” the One-Act Festival and the 10-Minute Play Festival. All music events are also canceled or postponed, including The Portneuf Chamber Concert Series, the Trombone Festival and Jazz Ensemble.

The School of Performing Arts appreciates patrons who choose to consider their pre-purchased tickets a donation to the program, Stover said. If that is not a feasible option, patrons can exchange their tickets for a voucher, good for a future ISU show.

The School of Performing Arts will also refund tickets as needed.