To minimize COVID-19 risk, Division of Welfare offices open for appointments only

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - To minimize the impact of COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Welfare is shifting from walk-in services to appointment-and phone-based services only in some Idaho locations beginning March 18, 2020.

“We will continue to provide services while protecting the health of our employees and the Idahoans we serve,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Department of Health and Welfare. “By being open for appointments only, we can minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for all.”

Benefits will continue as normal.

The department already serves a majority of our customers online or by phone so this should be a minimal impact to customer service. For those who still want to talk to someone in person, DHW staff will schedule an appointment at the local office.

The Division of Welfare (Self Reliance) locations offering appointments only at this time are Boise (Westgate), Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Nampa, Payette, Pocatello, Preston, and Twin Falls.

To make an appointment or visit by phone: call 1-877-456-1233.

To apply for benefits, report a change, or discuss your case: call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org. You also can fax (1-866-434-8278) or email (MyBenefits@dhw.idaho.gov) applications, verification documents, or other documents.

All other locations are allowing walk-in traffic.

Remember, if have a fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home and call your healthcare provider.