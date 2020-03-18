Idaho COVID-19 cases jumps to 11

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) have confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus in south central Idaho.

These are cases four and five in south central Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 11.

One is a male from Twin Falls County in his 80s. He was briefly hospitalized but is now recovering well at home.

The second is a male from Blaine County in his 40s. He presented very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home.

Investigations into both new cases began Wednesday afternoon and are in their primary stages.

“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do. We will continue to do everything we can to make sure you have the information and resources you need,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director. “We are calling on our communities to use that information to help protect their families and prevent the virus from spreading.”

To slow the spread of the virus, Governor Brad Little urges the public to implement, for the next 15 days through March 31, the following initiative:

Working or engaging in schooling from home whenever possible.

Avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoiding eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts where social distancing is not achievable; instead use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

Avoiding discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Canceling visits to nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

SCPHD is also issuing an update on the first four cases confirmed in the south central Idaho region.

“We’ve contacted all known close contacts of these individuals. They are self-isolating at home and haven’t shown any symptoms,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator. “We will continue to investigate the movements of all confirmed cases to make sure everyone potentially exposed is being monitored.”

All four women in south central Idaho’s first cases are recovering well. Investigation shows transmission for the first three likely came from visitors to the area. The point of transmission for the fourth is still under investigation.

South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

