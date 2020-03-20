Self-isolation order issued for Blaine County

Coronavirus Coverage

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released its Order to Self-Isolate affecting all Blaine County jurisdictions.

The Order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020.

The order, in general, directs everyone living anywhere in Blaine County to self-isolate themselves at home, except they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services, or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential business and government services.

It exempts individuals experiencing homelessness from the self-isolation order, but urges them to find shelter or contact a government agency that can help.

It directs all businesses and governmental agencies to cease operations at physical locations in Blaine County.

The Order prohibits any non-essential gatherings of any number of people.

And, it orders all non-essential travel to cease.

Concerning all these points, the Order is long and quite detailed. Blaine County residents, business owners, employees, etc. are urged to read the Order carefully to see how it applies to them.

The state Order to Self-Isolate can be viewed on the Blaine County website, the Blaine County Sheriff website, the websites of cities in Blaine County, as well as South Central Public Health District and State of Idaho websites.