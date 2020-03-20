Superintendent talks about district changes due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme, Superintendent of Bonneville School District #93 stopped by the KIFI/KIDK studios Thursday to visit with news anchor Todd Kunz.

The two spent the half hour talking about all the recent changes and decisions made in District #93 pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woolstenhulme first went over the process behind making the decision to close school prior to spring break.

Next, how the online instruction will function and students/parents will maintain a relationship with a teacher.

In the third segment, Woolstenhulme and Kunz looked ahead. What will happen after spring break? Nobody really knows, but under the current conditions, there are two options. One, is if the district closure has to be extended. Two, the school day returns to what was once normal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Woolstenhulme feels there will be a mix of online learning and the schools also being open beginning April 1. This will accommodate all parents, those that feel comfortable sending their students back to school, and those who still feel uncomfortable doing so. They will be able to continue online instruction at home if they so choose.

And finally, Woolstenhulme had a message for parents, staff, and the community while paying particular attention to those parents that may not have or be able to afford digital connectivity at home.