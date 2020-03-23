Hailey steps up isolation practices
HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hailey Mayor Martha Burke is asking employers to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to employees and their families.
Burke asked businesses to abide by the Blaine County Isolation Order issued by Governor Brad Little last week. The guidelines direct people to work from home as much as possible, cancel gatherings of more than 10 people, and avoid unnecessary travel to and from Blaine County.
Her request goes beyond that to include:
- If a business element is not essential, shut it down.
- If it is only mildly essential, consider shutting it down.
- If it is necessary for public health, safety, sanitization or communication, tailor your business practice to fully protect your employees and the public.
- If your employees or subcontractors are traveling in to and out of Blaine County, consider suspending activities that require such travel.
