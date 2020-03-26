Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 5:05 pm

Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 190

Idaho Coronavirus
MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho is currently reporting 190 COVID-19 cases, according to number released Thursday evening from the state and numbers from the local health districts.

Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai100
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictIdaho
Nez Perce		1
4		0
0
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Payette		21
1		1
0
Central District HealthAda
Valley		53
1		0
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Cassia
Twin Falls		86
1
1		2
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham		2
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthCuster
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton		1
1
2
2
2		0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL1893

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*1,276
Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**1,581

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.

The data below were updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update will occur at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years0
18 to 49 years16
≥50 years15

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female20
Male11
Unknown0
Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply