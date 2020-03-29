Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 5:23 pm

Idaho COVID-19 cases surpass 300

Idaho Coronavirus Map USE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 312 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Sunday from the local health districts and the state.

Idaho has also recorded six deaths in four counties.

Two deaths were reported in Ada county Saturday. Another death was reported in Nez Perce County on Friday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai160
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictIdaho
Nez Perce		1
4		0
1
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Payette
Gem
Owyhee		40
1
3
1		1
0
0
0
Central District HealthAda
Valley		113
1		2
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Cassia
Twin Falls
Lincoln		115
1
3
1		2
0
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham		3
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthCuster
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton
Bonneville		1
1
2
2
2
1		0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL3126
Health / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply