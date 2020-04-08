How-to-make-rent-during-the-pandemic

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For many of us, paying our rent this month could be a challenge.

There are resources are out there to help us.

Jeremy Johnson of the Better Business Bureau says we need to be aware that sheriff departments in Idaho aren't backing off on evictions like some other states are.

"Right now, Idaho does not have a moratorium on evictions which means people still can be evicted. So it's in your best interest to really work with your landlord and try to work out some type of agreement," Johnson said.

They say home is where the heart is, but that can be a big issue for renters.

"It would be so heartbreaking to have to move during such an uncertain time, so it's so important, as a renter to work with your landlord and let them know what you can pay and try to work out a payment plan so you can stay in your home," Johnson said.

The Idaho Unemployment Office says new benefits are available to those affected by COVID-19.

If you have recently been laid off or had your hours cut short because of the epidemic, you are qualified.

This also includes the self-employed.

Those who are already on unemployment are now eligible for an extension.

We can also find benefits in the federal "Cares Act" recently passed.

"One thing with the Cares Act is lenders must report to credit bureaus. Right now, people are frightened. If they have been affected by the pandemic and if they're trying to work out payments, it does protect you in that way and protect your credit," Johnson said.

Ultimately, Johnson says we need to consider any future impact on our credit rating and catch up faster when the pandemic passes.