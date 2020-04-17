First responders and healthcare workers get hydration donation from local distributor

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Keeping hydrated on the front line is the name of the game. Watkins Distributing in Idaho Falls stopped by many area first responders and healthcare operations in early April to make a major donation.

Teaming up with Centennial Distributing in the Idaho Panhandle, Watkins was able drop-off cases of RECOVER 180 hydration drink at 13 different locations throughout Idaho. Locally, those included the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, and the Twin Falls Fire Department.

"We want to be a part of the community and we just want to do all we an to donate to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines," said Tony Watkins, owner of Watkins Distributing.

Watkins told news anchor Todd Kunz the distributor donated three pallets, which makes up about 250 cases of the drink.

Other locations included:

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center – Lewiston, Idaho

Tri-State Memorial Hospital – Clarkston, Washington

Kootenai Medical Center – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center – Twin Falls, Idaho

Rock Creek Fire District – Twin Falls, Idaho (3 stations)

Northern Lakes Fire Department – Hayden, Rathdrum, Spirit Lake, and Twin Lakes, Idaho

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department – 5 locations in Coeur d’Alene, Plummer, and Worley, Idaho

Coeur d’Alene Police Department – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho