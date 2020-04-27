Community invited to join virtual COVID-19 discussion

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are teaming up to host a live, virtual discussion on COVID-19 and its impact on the local community on Thursday.

CEI President Rick Aman will moderate a discussion with Dr. Scott Walker, Chief of Internal Medicine at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, and Dr. Troy Brumfield, Chief Medical Officer at Mountain View Hospital.

The virtual event will take place on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on YouTube Live.

“We know many people still have questions about the coronavirus,” said Aman. “It is important people get the answers they need because, unfortunately, it appears we will be dealing with some form of the virus for the foreseeable future.”

During the first 30 minutes of the event, Dr. Brumfield and Dr. Walker will discuss how the virus has spread in the community, the severity of cases locally, what Idahoans should do to protect themselves and their families and what people can expect to see in the coming months. Both doctors will then answer questions from the community.

“The coronavirus pandemic will impact each community differently,” said Dr. Brumfield. “While there is so much information out there on the virus, it is important residents have the facts about what we are seeing in Idaho Falls. I hope community members will join us in this discussion and get the information they need to feel more confident in how they should move forward.”

You can join the discussion on YouTube Live on Thursday HERE.

Questions can be submitted through the comment section on YouTube or by emailing questions@cei.edu. You are encouraged to email your questions ahead of the event.

The event will be recorded, so if you cannot watch it on Thursday, you will be able to watch the event later.