Gov. Little to hold press conference regarding Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds Thursday

All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-isolate. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.



Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention.