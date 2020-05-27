31 new confirmed Idaho COVID-19 cases, new cases in Bonneville, Bannock

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Wednesday there are at least 2,731 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 34 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,485 confirmed cases and 246 probable cases. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases.

Case #55: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 20s in Bonneville County. This individual is not hospitalized. Contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified as the source of exposure.

Case #56: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 50s in Bonneville County. This individual is not hospitalized. Contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified as the source of exposure.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can read about that HERE.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 45.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 2,185 recovered COVID-19 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 82.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 2.5% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 234 hospitalizations have been reported, and 95 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds at 1:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the livestream HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 747

30

2 53

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 501

336

133

30

48

37

39

1 11

68

23

3

2

7

4

0 5

23

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 23

10

13

5

2

2

1 14

1

8

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 17

6

1

3 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 67

4

6 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 73

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 268

13

19

9

3

31 23

4

4

0

0

2 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,485 246 88

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.