Guidance now available for safe gatherings

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - State and local public health experts created a new guidance document to assist with decisions about gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document addresses how to plan for safe gatherings in the various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan and after.

"Mass gatherings highly influence virus activity. It is recommended that all future plans for gatherings beyond the stages of the Rebound Idaho plan should be planned with cancellation or postponement contingencies. Idaho public health experts, DHW and all local Public Health Districts, will support any decision to postpone or cancel gatherings and public events in order to protect Idahoans and those who visit Idaho."

The Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho document is available HERE.

“We’re dealing with an unexpected disease that can show very mild or nonexistent symptoms in some people and have devastating effects on others, and we all must do our part to protect others by following these measures,” Governor Brad Little said. “In the coming months, our personal actions in following the recommended guidance and protocols will help us protect lives, preserve healthcare capacity, and rebound our economy more quickly.”