South Idaho meatpacking plant hit with virus outbreak

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - Health officials say dozens of workers at a meatpacking plant in southwestern Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Central Public Health District said Tuesday 44 employees at Ida-Beef in the small city of Burley tested positive.

Officials say none of the workers have been hospitalized and there are no fatalities linked to the outbreak.

It's the second food processing plant in the region to be hit by the coronavirus in recent days. A

bout 50 workers with potato products company Rite Stuff Foods in nearby Jerome last week tested positive.