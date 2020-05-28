8 new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

There are 6 new cases in Bannock County, 1 in Franklin County, and 1 in Power County.

This brings the total to 35 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Twenty of the 35 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

 Patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. She is home recovering. Caseis travel related. This is the first case of COVID-19 for Franklin County.

Patient is a male in his 40s from Power County. He is home recovering. This is the first case of community transmission in Power County. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

Patient is a female in her 40s from Bannock County. She is recovering at home. Case is travel related.

Patient is a female in her 30s from Bannock County. She is recovering at home. Case is travel related.

Patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.

Patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.

Patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.

Patient is a female in her 20s from Bannock County. She is home recovering. Investigation is ongoing.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.