Idaho COVID-19 cases pass 2,800

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Friday there are at least 2,803 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health are reporting no new cases Friday.

The state says there are 2,551 confirmed cases and 252 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 44.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 2,225 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 82.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 2.5% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 240 hospitalizations have been reported, and 96 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Brad Little said Thursday Idaho can move to the third stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the press conference below.

You can read more HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 752

30

2 53

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 501

345

140

30

60

40

41

1 11

71

25

3

2

7

5

0 5

23

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 23

10

13

5

2

2

1 14

1

8

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 23

6

1

4

1 4

0

0

0

0 0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 67

6

8 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 73

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 276

13

19

9

3

36 24

4

4

0

0

2 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,551 252 82

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.