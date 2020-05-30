Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 5:13 pm

36 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Idaho Coronavirus Map USE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Saturday there are at least 2,839 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,578 confirmed cases and 261 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 44.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 2,248 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 82.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 2.5% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 242 hospitalizations have been reported, and 96 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Brad Little said Thursday Idaho can move to the third stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the press conference below.

You can read more HERE.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley		756
30
2		56
1
0		22
2
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		501
349
144
30
61
40
45
1		11
70
25
3
2
7
5
0		5
23
2
0
1
0
0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi		26
10
13
5
2
2
1		21
1
8
2
0
1
0		0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin		23
6
1
4
1		4
0
0
0
0		0
0
0
0
0
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Benewah		68
6
8		1
0
1		0
0
0
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah		73
3
6		9
0
1		19
0
0
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		279
13
19
9
3
36		24
4
4
0
0
2		6
0
2
0
0
0
TOTAL2,57826182

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

Health / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply