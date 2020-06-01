Fluor gift supports Idaho Red Cross during COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fluor Corporation has given the Red Cross of Idaho a $10,000 gift to support the organization’s work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The gift will help Idaho Red Cross collect and distribute lifesaving blood and meet families’ most immediate needs following disasters.

“The Red Cross does so much for our communities,” Fluor Idaho President Fred Hughes added. “Whether it’s service to our armed forces, disaster response or blood collection, the Red Cross is always there, even during this pandemic. We appreciate the commitment from an organization like the Red Cross and are proud to support them.”

The American Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood supply but because of business and school closures and social distancing brought on by COVID-19, thousands of blood drives have been canceled across the country, including many in Idaho. This gift will help Idaho Red Cross increase its capacity at its existing blood drives and continue measures that ensure the safety of donors and staff.

The gift also helps the Red Cross respond to disasters across Idaho, most of them home fires. Since March 1, Red Cross has responded to more than 50 disasters in Idaho and Montana, including a recent apartment fire in Nampa that displaced more than 29 people.

“This timely and generous gift will help us continue to fulfill our mission as we face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Bryce Sitter, chief development officer for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “We thank Fluor for standing with us during this critical time and helping us meet the needs of communities across Idaho.”