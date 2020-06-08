2 new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho Sunday.

There is one new case in Bannock County and one in Bingham County.

This brings the total to 84 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

The patient is a female in her 30s from Bannock County. The patient is home recovering. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

The patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. The patient is home recovering. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

27 of the 84 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open