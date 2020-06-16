78 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are at least 3,540 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 3,197 confirmed cases and 343 probable cases. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has three new confirmed cases. You can view more information HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases. There is one new case in Bonneville and one new case in Teton. You can view more information HERE.

The state is reporting there are 2,921 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 42.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes three persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 859 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 88.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 2.3% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 275 hospitalizations have been reported, and 101 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 880

36

3 67

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 504

409

183

31

129

50

89

1 11

80

28

4

20

10

14

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 57

11

19

8

2

3

2 30

1

10

3

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 63

26

5

7

17 5

0

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 104

7

19 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 75

3

7 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 338

13

26

10

8

56 29

4

4

0

0

6 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,197 343 88

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.