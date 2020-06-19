128 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

111 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The last time the state reported more than 100 confirmed cases on a single day was on April 9 when 121 cases were reported. Before that, more than 100 confirmed cases were reported every day from March 30 to April 3 with a peak of 222 confirmed cases reported on April 2.

As of Friday, there are at least 3,871 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state Thursday.

The state says there are 3,466 confirmed cases and 405 probable cases. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed cases. You can view more information HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases. You can view more information HERE.

The state is reporting there are 3,183 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 42.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes two persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,009 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 89.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 18 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 279 hospitalizations have been reported, and 101 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 1,010

37

3 90

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 507

420

185

31

141

50

96

1 11

87

31

4

22

10

19

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 60

13

21

9

2

3

2 31

1

10

2

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 75

29

8

13

17 7

0

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 115

11

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 75

3

7 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 370

13

34

12

8

75 33

4

6

10

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,466 405 89

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

