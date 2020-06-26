4 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours on Fort Hall Reservation

Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Tribal Emergency Management Office (TOEM) has been notified as of June 26, of four new COVID-19 positive cases of residents who live on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Adult, female, who is in her 40s, and is at home recovering. She was in direct contact with a positive patient.

Adult, male, who is in his 50s, and is at home recovering. He was also in direct contact with a positive patient.

Adult, female, who is in her 60s, and is at home recovering. She was in direct contact with a positive patient.

Adult, male, who is in his 40s, and is at home recovering. He was in direct contact with a positive patient.

Tribal Health tracers are currently conducting an investigation of the people who may have been on contact with the patients.

Tribal Health Departmental staff will provide necessary food, supplies, and are conducting daily monitoring of the patients.

Current COVID 19 numbers for the Reservation is: 10 total positive cases, four recovered and six being monitored at home.