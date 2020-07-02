SIPH COVID-19 testing site, hotline closed Friday

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The COVID-19 testing site sponsored by Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), Idaho State University and

Express Labs will be closed on Friday, July 3 to observe the 4th of July holiday.

The testing site located on Idaho State University’s Campus in the parking lot outside Dyer Hall (1245 Red Hill Road) will reopen on Monday, July 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Regular testing hours are Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) COVID-19 hotline will also be closed on Friday, July 3 to observe the 4th of July holiday.

It will reopen on Monday, July 6 at 9:00 a.m. Regular hours are Monday thru

Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The hotline number is 208-234-5875.

The hotline has answered 3,763 calls since it began on March 16.

“The hotline is a great resource for the public and we appreciate the call center staff who assist with answering the calls,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said. “We want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can continue to take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”

For southeast Idaho specific information about the

