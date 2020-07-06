Tracy Byrd concert postponed

Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced the postponement of the Tracy Byrd concert.

The concert scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020, has been postponed until Saturday, January 16, 2021, due to the increase in public health concerns.

"We have looked at every possible way to continue with this show," Interim Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Hotel Operations Colista Eagle said. "From removing seats for acceptable physically distancing, to reviewing outdoor options, but none reached our standards to host such a large crowd safely, at this time. We are saddened by the postponement of large entertainment gatherings, but the health and safety of our guests, team members and community are most important."

If you have purchased a ticket, it will be valid for the new date of January 16, 2021.

If you purchased a ticket online with a credit card, refunds can be requested by emailing support@yapsody.com.

If you purchased in person with cash, refunds must be handled in person at the Cashier Window located inside the Casino.

Refunds cannot be processed over the phone.

Also, The Tattoo Fest, scheduled for August 21-23, 2020 has been rescheduled for July 2021. For questions regarding the Tattoo Fest, contact Michael at michael.mendez@shobanhotel.com.