District 91 asks for reopening plan feedback
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District Superintendent George Boland is asking parents and staff to review the district's reopening plan and provide feedback by July 13.
The plan was drafted with input from the results of our parent survey, several advisory committees and guidance from the CDC, state and local health officials and other organizations.
You can read the Superintendent's full letter to parents below.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
After weeks of work and input from parents, staff and health officials, D91 has drafted its plan for reopening schools this fall. Our goal is for all students to return to school in person in the fall. However, we know we can’t control COVID-19 so the plan also includes options that will allow us to respond quickly to changing local, regional, state and national conditions.
We encourage parents and staff to review the plan here and provide feedback by noon July 13. The plan was drafted with input from the results of our parent survey, several advisory committees and guidance from the CDC, state and local health officials and other organizations. This is a living document and will be updated as additional guidance is released. The plan, along with the feedback from parents and staff, will go to the Board of Trustees for approval on July 15.
Once the Board of Trustees has approved the plan, principals and department heads will develop plans to implement the district’s directives in their schools and departments. In addition, staff will take part in training on the new health protocols and initiatives as they return to work in July/August.
Opening our schools and keeping them open will take a community effort so we encourage students, parents, patrons and staff to follow current health guidance and do whatever they can to try and mitigate risks and limit the spread of the virus.
Thank you,
George Boland
Superintendent
