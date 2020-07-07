District 91 asks for reopening plan feedback

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District Superintendent George Boland is asking parents and staff to review the district's reopening plan and provide feedback by July 13.

The plan was drafted with input from the results of our parent survey, several advisory committees and guidance from the CDC, state and local health officials and other organizations.​

You can read the Superintendent's full letter to parents below.